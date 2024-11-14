Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of KBAGF stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $4.80.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

