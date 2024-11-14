Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of KBAGF stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $4.80.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke BAM Groep
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.