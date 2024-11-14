Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.45 and traded as low as $40.90. Linamar shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 18,539 shares trading hands.

Linamar Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

