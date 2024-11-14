Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 165,432 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,605,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,997.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 5.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.50 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rush Street Interactive

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.