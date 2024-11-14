Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 12,700 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Creative Planning grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE BRX opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

