Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,634,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

