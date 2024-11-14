Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of The RMR Group worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $723.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

