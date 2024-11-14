Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 328.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 125.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15,593.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.73%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

