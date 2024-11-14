Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.96 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $79,339.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

