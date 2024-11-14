Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $804.33 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $784.96 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,007.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,037.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

