Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.