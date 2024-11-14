Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 977,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,670,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 184,621 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,026,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 662,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 299,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 2.7 %

AGO stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assured Guaranty

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,593.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.