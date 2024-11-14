Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 942.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $759.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

