Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $171,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 308,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $389.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.