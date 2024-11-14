Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 66.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTMD opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

