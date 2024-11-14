Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 307.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.87. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

