Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Aris Water Solutions worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ARIS opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,461.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors raised Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.