Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 173,437 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.