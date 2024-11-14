Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,215 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 45.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NGVC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $764.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGVC

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.