Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

