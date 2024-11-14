Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Voya Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 29,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

