Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of World Acceptance worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 125.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 89.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 38.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $815,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 19.53, a current ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $149.31.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,591. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Acceptance

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.