Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $91,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after purchasing an additional 602,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 768.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $16,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

NYSE:LPX opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

