LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $321.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

