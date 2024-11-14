Macerich Names Daniel E. Swanstrom II as New CFOSANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 – The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) announced a significant change in its leadership team with the appointment of Daniel E. Swanstrom II as the new Senior Executive Vic

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Macerich’s 8K filing here.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
