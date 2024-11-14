Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after buying an additional 131,381 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 118.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,860,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $287.39 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.23 and a 1 year high of $307.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.49. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

