MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MARA were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MARA by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the first quarter worth $105,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MARA by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 5.52. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $1,524,546 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

