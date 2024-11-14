Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.05.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.