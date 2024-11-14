Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lessened by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 125.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,710. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.