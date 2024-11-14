Moolec Science (MLEC) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 671 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Moolec Science to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moolec Science and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 128 727 943 19 2.47

Moolec Science currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 605.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million -$7.31 million -4.25 Moolec Science Competitors $1.14 billion $94.62 million 66.07

This table compares Moolec Science and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Moolec Science’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s competitors have a beta of 0.02, suggesting that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -97.95% -27.91% Moolec Science Competitors 14.26% -42.74% 1.99%

Summary

Moolec Science competitors beat Moolec Science on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

