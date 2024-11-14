NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and traded as high as $37.50. NASB Financial shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 375 shares.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $269.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.22.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

