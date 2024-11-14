Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,321 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,727,000. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 106,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

