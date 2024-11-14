Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,524 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after buying an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $55,543,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 574,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

