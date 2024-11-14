Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 43 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $358.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $279.74 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

