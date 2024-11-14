Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

MAIN stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

