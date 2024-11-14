Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,947 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

FLRN opened at $30.76 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

