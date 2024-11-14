Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.