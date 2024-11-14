Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $593,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

FTRI opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Stories

