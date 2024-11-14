Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $445,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -280.21 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

