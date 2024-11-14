Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

