Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $621,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $8,045,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 41,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

