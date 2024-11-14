Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.67 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $514,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,903.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,399,238 shares of company stock worth $1,041,851,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

