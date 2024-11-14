Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $702,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $854,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

