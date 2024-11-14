Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

RYLD opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

