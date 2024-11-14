Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 3,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 228.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

