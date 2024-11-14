Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 48,802 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,802 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 152,636 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 465,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after buying an additional 61,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

