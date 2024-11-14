Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 847 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.