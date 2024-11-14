Needham & Company LLC Increases Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $43.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZETA. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

