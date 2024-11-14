Neuronetics, Inc. Holds Special Meeting of Stockholders and Receives Approval for Various ProposalsNeuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently conducted a Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 8, 2024, whereby several proposals were put forth for

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Neuronetics’s 8K filing here.

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also