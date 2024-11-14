Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 5,590.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 422.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 85.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.26 and its 200-day moving average is $246.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $222.18 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

