nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 94.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 87.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,264.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,623.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,316. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

